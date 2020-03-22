ProxyNode Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $47,143.69 and $7.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.01066302 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00042919 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000117 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000784 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 157,797,834 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

