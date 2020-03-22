Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 19,100 Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.55% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $426,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASPS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altisource Portfolio Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 134,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,263.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 401,616 shares of company stock worth $3,362,095 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

ASPS traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. 411,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,440. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.21). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.18% and a negative net margin of 47.84%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Altisource Portfolio Solutions’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

