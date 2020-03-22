Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134,004 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.68% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 54,979 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

RYAM traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,162. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $73.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

RYAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

