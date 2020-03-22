Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $1.79 Million in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Shockwave Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $4,275,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,488,000 after purchasing an additional 276,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 15.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,676,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,190,000 after buying an additional 229,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,775. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $814.79 million and a P/E ratio of -8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 6.28. Shockwave Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $68.39.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 119.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research raised Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $179,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $404,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 58,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $2,511,818.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,973,256 over the last quarter.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

