Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.26. 6,519,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,917. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

