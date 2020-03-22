Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Stake Trimmed by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU opened at $42.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.44. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $96.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.62.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

