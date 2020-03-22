Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 539.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,398,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $589,288,000 after acquiring an additional 139,901 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,717,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,080,000 after acquiring an additional 167,269 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after acquiring an additional 191,343 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,832,000 after acquiring an additional 83,267 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,167 shares during the period. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAP. Bank of America downgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

SAP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.30. 1,372,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,714. The company has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $140.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.7119 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

