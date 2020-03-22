Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 220,776 Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 220,776 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of PGT Innovations worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,662,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 110,578 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

In other PGT Innovations news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson purchased 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,541.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 388,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,814.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $162,009.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,366,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,866.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $8.11. 550,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,062. PGT Innovations Inc has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $507.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley cut PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.