Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 22,618 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,618 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of Gladstone Commercial worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 46,886 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOD. B. Riley cut their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $24.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

GOOD traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. 590,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,002. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. The company has a market cap of $340.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $23.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.79 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 8.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.74%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

