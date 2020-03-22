Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 37,881 Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,881 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Jeld-Wen worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,976,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after buying an additional 294,501 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 541,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 62,844 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,971. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.65.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

