Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 10,400 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255,325 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.26% of Simmons First National worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 23,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 397.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 28.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 788.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

SFNC traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,889. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.09. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $27.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.