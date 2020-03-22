Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 60,000 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.41% of AAR worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AAR in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAR alerts:

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $1,170,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,439,618.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $444,014.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,163 shares of company stock worth $2,935,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

AIR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. 1,317,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,018. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. AAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark began coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on AAR from $55.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.