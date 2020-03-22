Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys Shares of 171,571 Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 171,571 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.14% of Chegg at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Get Chegg alerts:

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $3,467,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $662,672.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,506,456.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 544,248 shares of company stock valued at $22,436,654. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,119,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,948. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -296.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Chegg Inc has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.