Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Brady worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brady by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Brady by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brady by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Brady by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

BRC traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,360. Brady Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $276.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brady Corp will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $427,812.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,819 shares in the company, valued at $18,325,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $802,110.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,821.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Brady from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

