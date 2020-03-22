Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,827,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,075. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

