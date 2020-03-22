Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Power Integrations worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Power Integrations by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Power Integrations by 0.6% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,689,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $825,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,449,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,990 shares of company stock worth $16,027,880. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of POWI traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.75. 558,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,750. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.47. Power Integrations Inc has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 42.70%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

