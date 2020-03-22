Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.36% of SPS Commerce worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,982. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,608 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $1,347,888.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,497,227.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $228,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,811 shares of company stock worth $7,155,464 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. First Analysis lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.