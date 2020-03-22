Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.47% of Stamps.com worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Stamps.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stamps.com by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Stamps.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Stamps.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Stamps.com by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP traded down $8.89 on Friday, reaching $109.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,190. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.25. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $185.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.23.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.90. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STMP. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stamps.com from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

