Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.95 Million Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of WD-40 worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 33,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1,508.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

In related news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDFC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

WDFC stock traded down $12.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.72. 438,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,589. WD-40 has a one year low of $153.91 and a one year high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.