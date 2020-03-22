Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,186 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.42% of Boise Cascade worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 25,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Boise Cascade stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.65. 758,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,503. The company has a market cap of $900.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boise Cascade Co has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.39.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

