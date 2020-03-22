Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.30 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,069 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 81,330 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,311,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,204,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 216.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.86%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Several research firms have commented on F. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.72.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

