Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.43 Million Holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,083 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.33% of Great Western Bancorp worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE:GWB traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. 810,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Edward Henning acquired 2,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

