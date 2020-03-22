Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.28% of Cadence Bancorp worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,878,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,734 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,547,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,316,000 after purchasing an additional 140,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 35.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,055,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after purchasing an additional 533,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,438,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CADE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $14.50 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

Cadence Bancorp stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,119,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,151. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $742.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

In other news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 59,447 shares of company stock worth $782,861. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

