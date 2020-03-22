Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.56 Million Stock Position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Universal Forest Products worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Universal Forest Products by 71.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Universal Forest Products stock traded down $3.01 on Friday, hitting $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,793. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $58.10.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is 8.59%.

In other Universal Forest Products news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

