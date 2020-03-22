Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Itron worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Itron by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,930,000 after acquiring an additional 30,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Itron by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after acquiring an additional 392,671 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Itron by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,082,000 after acquiring an additional 68,631 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Itron by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 494,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,527,000 after acquiring an additional 64,823 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Itron by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,430,000 after acquiring an additional 69,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Itron stock traded down $3.93 on Friday, hitting $48.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,279. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.30. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.14 million. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $285,093.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $53,139.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

