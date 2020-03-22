Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.67 Million Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Agree Realty worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,074,000 after acquiring an additional 179,324 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 18,198.0% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,372,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,852 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,641,000 after acquiring an additional 31,802 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 554,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,905,000 after acquiring an additional 180,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 459.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 467,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 383,747 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Simon Leopold purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.60 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,521.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ADC traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.71. 707,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,504. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.39. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 75.97%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

