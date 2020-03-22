Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.68 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,567,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,273,000 after purchasing an additional 144,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,587,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,411,000 after purchasing an additional 95,131 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,590,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1,070.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,878,000 after purchasing an additional 740,633 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $165.23 and a one year high of $287.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total value of $165,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,199 shares of company stock worth $4,504,394 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Moody’s from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.18.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

