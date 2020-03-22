Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.80 Million Position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 107.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,243 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.42% of Archrock worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Archrock by 12,751.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AROC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

In other Archrock news, SVP Jason Ingersoll bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,523.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gordon T. Hall bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,074 shares in the company, valued at $436,955.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 206,132 shares of company stock worth $863,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

AROC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. 2,544,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. Archrock Inc has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

