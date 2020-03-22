Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.81 Million Position in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,435 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.51% of Meta Financial Group worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 453.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 640.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 698,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,685. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $783.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

In related news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,115,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

