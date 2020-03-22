Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,034,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of Alamos Gold worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 113.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

NYSE:AGI traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.45. 6,793,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,995,987. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82. Alamos Gold Inc has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.11.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.77 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

