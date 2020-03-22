Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New $6.49 Million Investment in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 290,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.15% of Nomad Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 321,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 46,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,802. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. Nomad Foods Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.95 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

