Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New Investment in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,228 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,454,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Zendesk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zendesk news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $41,048.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $394,334.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at $335,432.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,557 shares of company stock worth $11,380,206. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZEN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $97.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

NYSE:ZEN traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,550,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.76. Zendesk Inc has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

