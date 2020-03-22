Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 26,680 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,680 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.61. 5,009,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,859,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

