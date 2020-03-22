Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 30,100 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.35% of Banner worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 16,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 73,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,801 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ BANR traded down $3.66 on Friday, hitting $30.25. 377,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,380. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.28. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $60.21.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $139.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. Banner had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

