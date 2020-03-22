Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases Shares of 1,036,638 Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,036,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.45% of Fitbit as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIT. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the 4th quarter worth $80,285,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the 4th quarter worth $61,384,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,756,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,389,000 after buying an additional 1,013,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,885,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,098,000 after buying an additional 290,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the 4th quarter worth $16,660,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fitbit alerts:

Fitbit stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. 11,322,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,857,868. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. Fitbit Inc has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, EVP Andy Missan sold 6,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $40,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $1,234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,643.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,931. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Fitbit Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.