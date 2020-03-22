Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Edward Jones raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $461,100.00. Also, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 148,187 shares of company stock worth $3,315,535 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.67. 14,401,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,664,186. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

