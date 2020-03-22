Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Barnes Group worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of B. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.82. 559,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average is $57.53. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.93 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Sidoti lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.82.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

