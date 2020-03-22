Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Metlife were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Metlife from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

MET traded down $2.42 on Friday, hitting $24.38. 16,241,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,063,864. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

