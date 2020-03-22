Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 16,400 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 858.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.95.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,985,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,300,126. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

