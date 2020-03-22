Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 17,800 Shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of SSR Mining worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $24.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Shares of SSRM stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.77. 2,852,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,146. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.04. SSR Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.81 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

