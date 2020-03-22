Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 18,751 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,751 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,758 shares of company stock worth $497,151. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. 50,604,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,938,644. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $68.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

