Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 21,400 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Brooks Automation worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 475.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Brooks Automation from $54.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,631.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,410,071.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,592.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,601. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

