Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,700 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of UniFirst worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNF. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

In other news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $159,980.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,252.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,913 shares of company stock worth $1,017,167. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst stock traded down $10.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.98. 191,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,389. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. UniFirst Corp has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $217.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.12.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

