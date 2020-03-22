Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 5,790 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Duke Realty worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. BTIG Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Shares of DRE traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,590,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

