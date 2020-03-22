Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 24.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 375,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after buying an additional 72,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,014 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $311,770.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,051.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $676,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,397.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,031 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN traded down $5.38 on Friday, hitting $62.75. 875,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Cfra raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

