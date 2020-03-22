PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 22,450.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,123 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.21% of PulteGroup worth $22,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 30.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.60.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.19.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

