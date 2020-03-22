Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 170,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after acquiring an additional 124,620 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 17,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.43.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,879,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,936. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day moving average of $115.38. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.