Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $7.73 Million Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.63.

NYSE:ACN traded down $8.56 on Friday, hitting $149.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,449,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.71. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $627,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,195,842.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

