Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,806 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.31% of Hooker Furniture worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 6,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,474,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,096 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 857,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,140 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 285,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 72,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,174,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOFT remained flat at $$13.60 during trading on Friday. 121,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,963. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hooker Furniture Co. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

HOFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Hooker Furniture from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

