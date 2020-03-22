Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) is Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,226,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Purple Innovation comprises about 19.1% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Coliseum Capital Management LLC owned 40.09% of Purple Innovation worth $71,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRPL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $1,030,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $1,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRPL. ValuEngine raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

PRPL stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.79 million, a PE ratio of -20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. Purple Innovation Inc has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $15.96.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.52 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,090.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

